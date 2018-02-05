Acts 22:7-9 ” Then I fell to the ground and heard a voice saying to me, ‘Saul, Saul, why are you persecuting me?’ I answered, ‘Who are you, Lord?’ He said to me, ‘I am Jesus the Nazarene, whom you are persecuting.’

Those who were with me saw the light, but did not understand the voice of the one who was speaking to me.

Paul and team saw the light and heard some voice. However only Saul understood what was spoken because it was addressed to him.

It was his personal word. He acted on that Word and got the right results. What matters is the action after the voice.

One day Peter had tried to catch fish whole night and caught nothing. The Master came and gave him a Word which he acted upon. Luk 5:4-6 “When he had finished speaking, he said to Simon, “Put out into the deep, and let down your nets for a catch.” Simon answered him, “Master, we worked all night, and took nothing; but at your word I will let down the nets.”

When they had done this, they caught a great multitude of fish, and their net was breaking.”

Fish that would break net is a symbol of abundance. Your abundance and success is dependent on acting on the Word. The fish wasnt in the deep place because Peter had before gone in that place throughout the night. The fish was in the Word of the Master.

One day Jesus found Peter and team again toiling without much progress and He gave them a different instruction. Joh 21:6 “He said to them, “Cast the net on the right side of the boat, and you will find some.” They cast it therefore, and now they weren’t able to draw it in for the multitude of fish.”

This time the Word was for them to launch to the right side. Again they had gone to that place before Jesus came but it was in vain. On acting on the Word, they got results.

In the same land where people were running away because of hunger, personal Word came to Isaac to remain.Gen 26:1-3 “There was a famine in the land, subsequent to the earlier famine that occurred in the days of Abraham.

Isaac went to Abimelech king of the Philistines at Gerar. The LORD appeared to Isaac and said, “Do not go down to Egypt; settle down in the land that I will point out to you. Stay in this land…” After listening to the instructions, Isaac was a success. He became wealthy in same land where people were suffering of hunger.

His prosperity was dependent on doing the Word. Gen 26:13 “The man became wealthy. His influence continued to grow until he became very prominent.”

Each time you hear such personal Word and you know God has spoken, dont spend much time consulting others who might have heard it differently.

You can consult only the mature people otherwise you will be misled by people because they would never understand it that way. If the voice of God tells you to do an action, do it.

Its for you and you alone.James 1:22 “But be doers of the word, and not hearers only, deceiving yourselves.”

Prayer

Thank you Father for the personal Word you give me every day. As I hear the word, I do the Word and get all the benefits in Your Word. In Jesus Name. Amen

