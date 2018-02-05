Up and coming actor Kelvin Max Ngoma has said the country’s theatre industry is progressing well since the industry is receiving support from various stakeholders.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi24 after winning the category of best actor in Nasfest Youth Theatre Awards, Ngoma said the overwhelming support that emerging actors and actresses are receiving in the industry means that theatre in the country is growing.

According to Ngoma, winning the award for the first time means a lot to him as an emerging actor and he is aiming high.

“I was very excited. It’s actually my first nomination and award. I wasn’t expecting it being the first time. I was overjoyed up to an extent that I had to run to stage,” Ngoma told Malawi24.

Ngoma dedicated the award to his parents and well known Malawian actors and actresses such as Khama Mbaula, Joyce Mhango Chavula and Flora for being his directors that helped him to reach far.

Speaking at the same function, Norwegian Ambassador to Malawi Kikkan Haugen hailed Nasfest for empowering the youth in arts. Haugen also hailed the theme of the theatre awards which was “Youth in Act” as a very good theme as it motivated the youths.

To the losers, Haugen consoled them and said they must not lose hope since there is always next time.

Nasfest Youth Theatre Makers Awards full results are as follows…

1. Best Costume & Set Design – Isaac Philip Chanza

2. Best Script (School Production) – Rivers of Tears by Mwai Chikwama & Bright Seyani.

3. Best Playwright (School Production) – Mwai Chikama.

4. Best Co-Directors – Hannock Chaika, Wiseman Kadzandira & Fumbani Phiri.

5. Best Director School (School Production) – Ignatius Kaphinde

6. Best Emerging Director (Professiona­l) – Bright Chaya-Chaya

7. Best Emerging Playwright – Fumban Phiri

8. Best Script – The Needs of a Woman by Fumban Phiri

9. Best Actor – Kelvin Max Ngoma

10. Best Actress – Lydia Deborah Banda