Information sourced by faceofmalawi indicates that the Roman Catholic across the country has been hit by a fake cloth bearing the portrait of Pope Francis Benedict XVI, who has never existed before.

The cloth has flooded the market both locally and internationally and Catholic faithfuls in Malawi have been asked not to buy the said cloth.



“Please do not buy this cloth. It is not from the Church. It could also be pure malice, meant to take fun of Catholicism while they are making money,” reads part of the warning posted on I am a Catholic and Proud.

In Zambia, faithfuls have also been warned of the said cloth.



“It is fake, It should be noted that in the history of the Church, there has never been any Pope with the name Pope Francis Benedict XVI,” reads part of the statement signed by Zambia Conference Catholic Bishops.

The statement further say the development is meant to dupe people out of their hard earned cash.