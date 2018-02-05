



Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has defended its move to scrutinise a list of coaches submitted by Flames coach Ronny van Geneugden (RVG) for the national team.

FAM president Walter Nyamilandu was responding to questions on why the association’s executive committee should review and consider appointments of the technical panel as proposed by the national coach.

This comes amid concerns raised by some quarters that the move could lead to FAM imposing some members of the backroom staff on the coach.

“He will make a call on the technical panel of the Flames. However, his decision still has to be ratified by FAM as the employer.

“We are also interested in establishing a succession plan with the view to assigning the right coaches to understudy him [RVG],” said Nyamilandu.

The FAM president said they want to ensure that the capability of coaches identified through the technical panel of various national teams is enhanced.

“We want the process of grooming these potential coaches to be worthwhile,” said Nyamilandu

FAM is set to meet during the first weekend of next month to review the coach’s proposal.

But football analyst George Kaudza Masina differed with the FAM president, saying: “Then what is the essence of giving the coach the freedom to propose a backroom staff of his choice when such an arrangement is subject to review. What if FAM does not agree with some names that the coach has proposed?”

RVG has reportedly recommended that inclusion of TN Stars coach Meke Mwase and South Africa-based Patrick Mabedi—who is assistant coach for Premier Soccer League (PSL) outfit Kaizer Chiefs—into the Flames panel.

According to The Nation findings, RVG has also kept faith in his trusted assistant Peter Mponda, team manager James Sangala and goalkeeper trainer Swadick Sanudi, but his first assistant Gerald Phiri has not been included.

RVG confirmed the recommendations but could not be drawn to comment further while referring The Nation to FAM.

Meanwhile, the Flames mentor has roped in Mwase and his Civil Sporting Club counterpart Franco Ndawa as part of his drive to mentor local coaches.

He said the duo will be attached to the Flames as they kick-start preparations for their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations’ qualifiers in Blantyre this morning.

“It’s part of my programme to interact with local coaches so that they observe and understand my philosophy.

“It [the attachment] involves discussions. It is part of a learning process for them. After a week or two then we will have two other coaches,” he said.

The post FAM defends scrutiny move appeared first on The Nation Online.





