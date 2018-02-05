



The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) is set to make a determination on the match-fixing case against newly-promoted TNM Super League outfit Nchalo United and four referees following a disciplinary hearing held in Blantyre on Saturday.

FAM acting competitions manager Casper Jangale said the FAM disciplinary body convened the hearing following an application made by the association against Nchalo and the referees—George Aziz Nyirenda, Stephano Gomani, Limbani Chisambi and Jimmy Phiri.

The referees are accused of accepting a K15 000 bribe allegedly from Nchalo United to influence the outcome of a Carlsberg Cup match against Chitipa United.

“The hearing took place and what is left now is for the disciplinary committee to make a determination, once that is done, all the relevant parties and the general public will be informed accordingly,” he said.

Nchalo United chairperson Peter Chiipanthenga said they made their submissions during the hearing.

“Basically, we were asked questions relating to the issue and now we are just waiting for the outcome. It is good that the disciplinary hearing finally took place,” he said.

Two weeks ago, National Football Referees Association (NFRA) blasted FAM for the delay to issue a verdict in the case.

The post FAM hears Nchalo’s match-fixing case appeared first on The Nation Online.





Source link