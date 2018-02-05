Heavy rains on Sunday destroyed houses at Botanic area in the northern region city of Mzuzu.

The rain that started midday on Sunday was accompanied by heavy wind and ended up damaging at least five houses.

According to eyewitness Msangu Nyirenda, the five families also lost property and are in need of help.

“It was raining heavily and all of a sudden we heard a big sound near my house. When I went out to see what was going on, I saw that the roof of a nearby house had been blown off and some walls had fallen down,” he said.

No death was reported from the incident but officials from Mzuzu City Council visited the area later on Sunday to assess the damage.