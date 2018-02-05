Former Minister Patricia Kaliati showed her love for English club Arsenal as she was pictured wearing the club’s jersey.

In photos that have been widely shared on social media, Kaliati is seen showing off her red Arsenal jersey which is written ‘Kweni’ at the back.

The Mulanje West Parliament Parliamentarian is not the only Malawian politician to have revealed their colours.

Last year, Leader of Opposition Lazarus Chakwera was also pictured in the English Premier League side’s jersey. At the back the jersey was written Laz, a shortened version of his first name Lazarus.

Chakwera donned the Arsenal colours while on a trip to the United Kingdom, leading to speculation that he is an Arsenal supporter.