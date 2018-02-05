Masters Security FC and Be Forward Wanderers FC will leave for Angola and the Democratic Republic of Congo on Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

CAF Confederations Cup representative Masters Security will depart for Luanda on Wednesday while Be Forward Wanderers will leave for DRC on Thursday.

Both teams played against Nyasa Big Bullets last week where Masters lost 2-0, with Wanderers winning with the same margin.

The Lilongwe based side haven’t won any preparation match ahead of their encounter with Athletico Petro despite displaying brilliant football.

On the other hand, Wanderers have lost once, drawn once and won once.

Both teams will have their games over the weekend.

Meanwhile, the Lali Lubani boys will name their CAF Champions League squad on Tuesday.