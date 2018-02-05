



Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has recognised Malawian, Corled Nkosi as the Commonwealth Point of Light in honour of his exceptional voluntary service, building a hydroelectric power plant to supply electricity to his local community.

In the lead-up to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London on 19-20 April, the Queen, who is head of the Commonwealth, is thanking inspirational volunteers across the 52 Commonwealth nations for the difference they are making in their communities and beyond.

A statement from the British High Commission says by sharing these stories of service, the Heads of Government meeting will celebrate inspirational acts of volunteering across the Commonwealth and help inspire others to make their own contribution to tackling some of the greatest social challenges.

Nkosi has drawn on his self-taught engineering skills to power his own village using a hydroelectric station, which he made from scrap metals and other junk items as well as supporting the creation of two other hydroelectric systems.

His work has benefitted over 2,000 people helping supply local homes and businesses with free and sustainable electricity.

Nkosi is quoted as saying that the award is significant and that it will help many people to know of his project.

UK High Commissioner in Malawi, Holly Tett, said: “I have really been impressed by Corled’s ingenuity and drive to achieve a better life for himself, his family and community by providing electricity. Inspiring young people like Corled are the future of the Commonwealth and give us all the hope that we will be able to face global challenges.”

The Points of Light awards recognise outstanding volunteers, whose service is making a difference in their communities and, whose story can inspire others to creative innovative solutions to social challenges in their own communities and beyond.

Points of Light began in America under President George H. W. Bush and today over 6,000 US Points of Light have been recognised.

The scheme has the support of all living US Presidents and since 2014, the UK Prime Minister has been recognising a daily Point of Light from the UK, with almost 900 now recognised.





