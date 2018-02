A human body has been discovered in decomposed state in Chikwawa district.

The incident has happened in Nsangwe village in the Area of Traditional authority Ngabu in Chikwawa.

According to a tiny report reached this publication, the body was found in the graveyard as people were preparing the burial ceremony of one villager who had passed away.

Particulars of the deceased man have not yet been established but the police in Chikwawa have since taken steps to investigate the incident.