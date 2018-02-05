



Malawi’s flag carriers in the Caf Confederation Cup, Masters Security FC, Sunday suffered a 2-0 defeat to Nyasa Big Bullets at Bingu National Stadium with just three days before they leave for Angola to face Petro de Luanda on Saturday.

It was Masters’ third consecutive loss ahead of their maiden appearance in the second-tier continental competition having played three strength-testing games.

In its first preparatory game, the Lilongwe-based side lost to Be Forward Wanderers 4-0 at the same venue before being held to a 2-2 draw by newly promoted TNM Super League side TN Stars.

Unlike in the first game against Wanderers, Masters displayed a much-improved performance but were let down by poor defending and rued numerous missed chances.

The results give Masters’ coaching panel a lot of work to do before they face the Angolan side. Masters have conceded eight goals and scored twice in the three games.

Fischer Kondowe and Chiukepo Msowoya were on target for Bullets in the first half. But both goals came as a result of poor defending from Masters.

Kondowe gave Bullets the lead when he tapped in Emmanuel Zoya’s cross after 22 minutes when Masters’ defence failed to clear the ball.

Msowoya netted Bullets’ second goal when he also benefited from Masters’ poor defending in the 29th minute.

But Masters were a changed side in the second half after the introduction of Juma Yatina, Vincent Nyangulu and Gerald Nkungula. But the trio missed several chances due to lack of composure.

Masters will wrap up their preparations against Silver Strikers tomorrow at the same venue before departing for Angola on Wednesday.

Masters Head Coach, Abas Makawa, expressed concern over his defence.

“We are letting in silly goals and we cannot afford to go into the Angola game with such mistakes. But we still have time to work on our game,” Makawa said.

Bullets Assistant Coach, Eliya Kananji, said the two games have given him hope for a better 2018 season.

“The players responded well after we lost to Wanderers. We showed great character against Masters. We are still trying some new players and we believe they will be ready before the season starts,” Kananji said.





