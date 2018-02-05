



Masters Security FC yesterday wrapped up their preparations for their CAF Confederations Cup preliminary round with a 2-0 loss to Nyasa Big Bullets in a match that exposed their defensive and attacking weaknesses.

First half goals from Fischer Kondowe and Chiukepo Msowoya were enough to seal the People’s Team victory at a poorly patronised match at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

Masters are expected to travel to Angola mid-week to face Atletico Petroleos de Luanda this Sunday.

But the friendly encounter against Bullets showed that coach Abbas Makawa’s men are vulnerable defensively and offensively.

Bullets easily cut through the defence with ease. The wing backs were nowhere to be seen when Fischer netted and created one for Msowoya.

In attacking sense, despite roping in Rafiq Mussa to shore up the midfield, there was no creativity in midfield and the frontline was blunt.

It took Masters 35 minutes to master a shot, albeit a weak one. It did not, in any way bother Rabson Chiyenda.

Masters improved in the second half as they won aerial duels and were more resolute in defence but the striking force was still too docile to score.

This was the second preparatory match for Masters. They lost to Wanderers 4-0 two weeks ago and their coach Makawa gave an excuse that they had not gelled.

Yesterday he refused to speak to the media, but he looked worried throughout the match. For long spells, he held his head in his hands as Bullets toyed with his charges.

Bullets assistant coach Elia Kananji said he was pleased that his side won the match a day after losing 2-0 to bitter rivals Be Forward Wanderers.

The post Masters vulnerable as Confed Cup tussle nears appeared first on The Nation Online.





Source link