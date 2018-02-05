Continued chaos in Malawi Congress Party (MCP) have left its supporters divided with some supporting the Lazarus Chakwera led National Executive Committee (NEC) and others backing the party’s vice president Richard Msowoya.

Recently, MCP NEC agreed to fire and suspend some of its officials on allegations that they were bringing chaos in the party.

The party fired Salima lawmaker Jessie Kabwila who was on suspension and suspended its first vice president Richard Msowoya and its General Secretary Gustave Kaliwo for among other reasons accusing party president Lazarus Chakwera of flouting the MCP constitution.

The decision was later blocked by the high court after the fired and suspended officials sought a court injunction.

In interviews with Malawi24, various MCP supporters in the country said the MCP NEC should have waited for a convention to end the conflicts in the party.

Other MCP supporters backed MCP NEC saying the decision to fire the top officials is necessary since the country is going to polls next year.

One MCP supporter Blessings Banda from Malawi’s capital Lilongwe said the firing and suspension of Kabwila, Msowoya and Kaliwo came too quick since such chaos within the party can show that senior party officials are falling to solve issues amicably despite having a vision of making strong MCP.

According to Banda, MCP NEC should have waited for a convention and let members compete for positions at the meeting.

“The decision was quick knowing that convention is slated to take place soon. Such issues within the party and also involving top gurus are likely to weaken the party. This is bad,” Banda told Malawi24.

But another MCP member, Dorothy Mazengela, backed the party’s NEC saying the decision was necessary since such people should be removed as early as possible so that the party should get back on track and prepare for 2019 elections.

“MCP NEC made a good decision even though court blocked the decision. Waiting for convention would have been too late but now we can’t take laws into our hands since the case now is at High Court,” she told Malawi24.

The fired and suspended MCP officials were saved by High Court in Blantyre meaning that Kabwila is still a member of the party while Richard Msowoya and Gustav Kaliwo are still the party’s Vice President and General Secretary respectively.

Recently, political analysts in the country warned the party of intra-fights saying that such acts can weaken the party ahead of 2019 elections. The party revealed that it will hold its convention between 5th and 8th April 2018.