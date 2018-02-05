



Alfred Mdula was on Saturday crowned champion of the ‘Show n’ Prove’ One On One Basketball Tournament after defeating Wisdom Kampango at Civo court in Lilongwe.

The two beat a host of opponents to reach the final in which they dunked and out-muscled each other and it was the 20-year-old who impressed.

Mdula, who plays for Bravehearts Youth, received K150 000, a branded T-shirt and a miniature while the runner-up, Kampango, got K100 000 and a T-shirt.

The champion said it has always been his dream to win the competition.

“I have been praying to win this trophy and I am thankful that God has answered my prayer. This award will inspire me a lot,” he said.

In the tournament, Wongani Msiska finished third and received K50 000.

In the dunking competition, Nigel Banda was the winner.

Busisiwe Lungu won the free throw category while Thokozani Sinababa won the three-point shooting. One of the organisers, Tendai ‘Ntondo’ Banda, said he was impressed with the turnout as 42 contestants turned up.

“We wanted 30 competitors but we ended up having more. We are overwhelmed with the response,” he said.

Banda said the aim of the competition is to create a platform for young basketballers to showcase their skills.

“These youths rarely feature in competitive games. Therefore, it is crucial to create room for them to showcase their skills. This motivates them a lot,” he said.

