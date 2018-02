Senior Chief Kachindamoto of Dedza district says unity is vital towards restoring forests and protecting the environment. Speaking during the 2018 Tchanga Irrigation Scheme tree planting launch at Chikaola, Group Village Headman Kakhome in his…

The post Mtakataka communities urged to restore forests and protect the environment appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link