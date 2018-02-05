



Be Forward Wanderers coach Yasin ‘Titch’ Osman has said they will tomorrow name their final squad for Sunday’s CAF Champions League preliminary round first leg against AS Vita.

However, as of yesterday the Nomads’ Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) itinerary was still uncertain as they had still not heard from their sponsor Be Forward Limited.

But Osman said they would go ahead to select the squad for the trip.

“About the departure date, I cannot say anything because that is an administrative issue and we have not been officially communicated to.

“But that cannot stop us from proceeding with our plans as a technical panel. So, by Tuesday, we should come up with the list of players,” he said.

Commenting on their preparations, the seasoned coach said: “We would have loved to play a much stronger opposition, especially after facing [Nyasa Big] Bullets for us to get a real test.

“Nevertheless, we are thankful to Bullets for giving us a good run on Saturday and from what I saw, I think we are ready.

“The only thing that is left is the psychological aspect and that is self-belief.”

Nomads general secretary Mike Butao asked for more time when he was contacted about the team’s itinerary while Football Association of Malawi (FAM) acting competitions manager Casper Jangale said they were still waiting to hear from the Nomads.

Initially, FAM gave the Lali Lubani Road outfit Saturday’s deadline to confirm their participation in the continental showpiece after they had earlier indicated their intention to pull out.

