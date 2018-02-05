



Students from Ntonya International School in Blantyre on Friday donated K200 000 towards musician Code Sangala’s malaria project.

During the ceremony, which started with a motivational talk by the former Big Brother Africa reality television show contestant, the students made the donation to help children suffering from malaria.

“You know I have been on tour since late last year trying to raise funds for the malaria project at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital. So, I spoke to the children about the importance of the tour and how malaria is affecting children,” said Code.

“The director of Ntonya International School Roselyn Mankhwala and I met in a bank last month when I went to deposit money I had gotten from Malaria Alert Project. I told her about the concept and she loved it and pledged her support.

“We met again earlier this month when she invited me to give a motivational talk to the students about the project and also about malaria prevention which I did.”

The artist also talked about career choices that ended with an interactive question and answer session.

He then performed two of his tracks Bwenzi Langa and Mukunama.

The artist commended Ntonya for the donation, saying it will make a difference in the children’s lives in Malawi.

He said he is targeting to raise K30 million between now and April 25 which is World Malaria Day.

“So far the fundraiser is going on well and we have another gig at Kwaharaba Arts Café in Blantyre on February 23,” he said.

On this day, Code will be supported by Annemarie Quinn and Waliko Makhala.

The artist has just created a Go fund me account https:/www.gofundme.com/music-against-malaria where people from all over the world can contribute towards the campaign. The working name for the account is Music against Malaria.

According to information on www.gofundme.com/music-against -malaria, the children’s accident and emergency department at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (QECH) in Blantyre, admits at least 26 000 children and a further 65 000 are treated as outpatients.

It further says children come with many problems, but the section needs to be redesigned and refurbished hence the project which needs atleast 14 000 US dollars.

Locally, people can send their contributions through a National Bank of Malawi account named Music against Malaria, Top Mandala, account number 1004334333. n

