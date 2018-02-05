



Paramount Chief Lundu Sunday attacked Goal Malawi—one of non-governmental organisations working in his area.

Paramount Chief Lundu was speaking at a political rally President Peter Mutharika conducted at Nchalo in Chikwawa District.

Lundu said he was not happy with how the NGO was distributing maize to people affected by hunger in his area.

“They are disrespecting us. We know the maize they are distributing is not theirs but they work on behalf of the government. Now, your Excellency, I have told you and you have heard me,” he said.

Lundu then ordered all the chiefs under him to work with the current government.

“Whether you like it or not, you are under me and whether you like it or not, you should work with the government,” he said.

Mutharika did not address the issues Lundu raised against the organisation individually but only promised to look into the matter.

“I have heard what you said that they do not invite you to their meetings. But for us in government, we have reverence when we see you chiefs in your regal attire. But I will look into the matter,” he said.

Addressing the gathering, Mutharika said the government was well prepared to deal with looming hunger in the country.

Mutharika said the maize export ban imposed last year has helped the government retain 234,000 metric tonnes of maize in its strategic grain reserves.

“We have enough maize in our grain reserves. The opposition wanted me to sell the maize so that when hunger strikes, they should be laughing at me. I did not do that,” he said.

Mutharika also lined up a number of projects which his government has lined up for people in the Shire Valley including a bridge being constructed across Mwanza River, Thyolo Thekerani- Bangula Road, Thabwa- East Bank-Fatima Road and Chikwawa- Mphatatamanga – Tsangano-Ntcheu Road.





Source link