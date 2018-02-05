



By Brian Longwe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Stress Free Malawi facebook group in Lilongwe on Saturday donated MK1 million to seven months old Terry Nyirenda who is suffering from liver problem known as Biliary Atresia.

According to the group administrator Robins Tambuli, the donation was made following a plea that reached the grouping from Terry’s family concerning vulnability of the child.

Tambuli explained that his group members agreed to contribute what they could afford just to save the life of the dying baby.

He said “When we heard a story about Terry, we could not resist our grievances rather we decided to do something. That’s when we organised ourselves, each group member contributed the amount of money from his or her own will until it reached to that figure.”

While receiving the cheque, representative for Terry’s family Don Gowa Nyasulu expressed his gratitude over the strides that various people are making towards rescuing the life of the infant.

Nyasulu said “Yes, we expected more people to contribute, but it did not come to our minds that a social media group could organise such a development, we really appreciate for this.”

Besides contributions from other good samaritans, the family conducted a 3-days Big Walk from Kasungu to Lilongwe starting from 2 to 4 February, with 13 members participating.

Nyasulu said there is a promising future for the campaign as they have already collected 50 percent out of the required MK30 million (USD40,000).

Terry Nyirenda was diagnosed with Biliary Atresia and medical practitioners in the country recommended him to go for liver transplant surgery in India within the month of February this year.

However, the social media grouping has pledged not to distance itself from supporting the family until everything is set for the child to undergo recommended treatment.

The post Stress Free Malawi donates MK1 million cheque to "Save Terry Campaign" appeared first on The Maravi Post.





