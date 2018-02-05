A Form four student in the capital Lilongwe on Sunday hacked his ex-girlfriend before taking his own life after his attempt for the two to reconcile proved futile.

The fact of the matter is that the two had been in relationship until weeks ago when the girl terminated the affair due to disagreement.



Since that time the boy used several attempts to win back the girl but the girl has been refusing all his attempts.

“chomwe chinachitika ndi choti girlfriend wake anathetsa chibwenzi nde nyamata kupepesa mkazi kumakana nde nyamata anatenga chikwanje…kugura mowa…ndi tameki kuika mu mowa uja….ulendo kwa mkazi uja they were opposite neibhours…nde atakamba naye mkazi uja anakanabe apa ndi pomwe anaturutsa chikwanje kumugagada nacho mkazi kumaso pa mphumi….mkazi kugwa pansi kukomoka iye kutenga tameki uja kumwa naye kugwa pansi.



“Anthu anayesa kumupasa mkaka koma sanasanze onse anathamangira nawo kuchipatara,” wrote at eyewitness.

The boy was pronounced dead upon arrival at Kamuzu Central Hospital while the girl is receiving treatment.

