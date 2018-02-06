A brother and a sister have been sentenced to 24 months in prison each for indulging into sexual relationship and having 2 children together despite being from the same mother and different fathers.

27-year-old Never Chitisinga and 21-year-old Christine Mudyanengava both from Chitungwiza in Zimbabwe appeared before Chitungwiza magistrate court where they were found guilty of having sexual intercourse within the prohibited degree of relationship as defined in section 75 (c) of the criminal (codification and reform) Act Chapter 9:23 of the country`s laws.

The court heard that Police officers received a tip-off of the relationship in December 2016.

They were alerted of Kaitano and Chitisiga’s whereabouts on January 29, 2018 and proceeded to their homes at around 4pm and arrested them.

In court, they all pleaded guilty to the charge rendered against them.

They were then sentenced to 24 months in prison each but the court set aside 6 months each since they were first offenders.