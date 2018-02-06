



Emmanuel Chinunda, an international consultant and author, is scheduled to speak at this year’s Wealth Masters Group. Wealth Masters is a world class peer group of professionals with a vision to create responsible wealth through training, coaching and business entrepreneurship, good stewardship, capital appreciation, investor relations, marketing and raising global leaders. GRACE THIPA caught up with Chinunda to learn more about the meeting.

First of all, tell us the objectives of the Wealth Masters Group

Wealth Masters seeks to empower members with networking opportunities, business confidence, encouragement, skills and all things necessary to establish and grow legacy businesses.

It also aims to empower personal and business communities around Africa and will be holding an annual summit from March 2 to 4 in Accra, Ghana. The theme of the summit is ‘Building Communities of Prosperity for the Future’. This is an annual event and focuses on reduction of poverty in Africa.

Give us an insight of what will happen at this year’s event

Speakers from different countries will be presenting on different topics such as pitching products or services to potential buyers, transformational leadership mind-set for global impact, business funding strategies and opportunities, sustainable wealth creation, business networking strategies, and leveraging for success, importance of corporate coaching, how to start and grow your business, building partnership with Ghanaian businesses-the Free Zone Concept, impact of corporate governance on businesses, how to market products or services on the internet and creating a sustainable economy through entrepreneurship, among others.

Among those to speak are Ms Eugenia Kula- Ameyaw from South Africa, Jeevan Robinson from Canada, Dr Ceiron Dewar, Grant Murrell and Mark Hudson, all from the United Kingdom, Dr Samuel Wabantu from France, Honourable Stephen Asamoah Boateng, Emmanuel Dei-Tumi, Michael Essien, Michael Baafi, Dr Ralph Adjaho and honourable Alan Kyeremanteng all from Ghana.

The Founder of Wealth Masters Group and the host of the Wealth Masters Summit, Reverend Benjamin Acheampong, international speaker, trainer, coach and consultant, will be meeting with key business leaders at a private meeting.

You will be speaking on the topic Creating a Sustainable Economy through Entrepreneurship. Why do you think this discussion is important for Africa and Malawi in particular?

The importance of the topic is that we need to create sustainable economies, focusing on the long-term other than just focusing on today’s wants. People need to think about the future. Second, we have to leave the world a better place than we found it so that future generations can also enjoy better standards of living. The major reason is to create entrepreneurs who can create wealth and enjoy financial freedom. The theme is important because the idea is to eliminate poverty by empowering people with skills and knowledge coupled with secrets of creating understanding the business world. As a country, we want to remove the spirit of dependency on the government and well-wishers, which creates laziness of the populace and drives people into poverty. We want to promote economic upliftment among the citizens to ensure that they depend on themselves for survival and contribute to the growth of Malawi and African economies. We also want to eliminate fear and instil the spirit of self-confidence.

As a country, are we making progress in entrenching entrepreneurial spirit among Malawians and the youth?

As a country, we are trying by introducing courses which empower our youths to look at ent r epr eneur s h ip objectively. Second, there are various messages being flashed around urging our youths to venture into entrepreneurship.

Who can attend this meeting?

This is a global event and entrepreneurs throughout the world are invited to participate. The advantages of attending such a conference are numerous such as changing the way business is viewed by people, networking with top-practitioners at a global level [It also] enables people to start and grow businesses and learn how other people have succeeded in life. This is a rare opportunity which should not be missed. Participants from different countries will be attending the conference and sharing knowledge on the best way of uplifting African entrepreneurs.

For tickets, sponsorship, partnership and advertisement

email: info@ wealthmastersgroup. com.

Telephone:

00233 242879441 or 00233 24328 9019.





Source link