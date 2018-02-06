Nyasa Big Bullets have given Malawi’s CAF representatives Be Forward Wanderers and Masters Security K500 000 each to assist the two clubs during the campaign.

The handover ceremony took place at Nyasa Manufacturing Company offices in Blantyre where officials from the two teams attended.

Wanderers were represented by General Secretary Mike Butao with Masters Security being represented by Zachariah Nyirenda who is the team’s General Secretary.

This comes days after Bullets re-grouped just to assist the two teams by playing friendly matches last weekend ahead of CAF Champions League and CAF Confederations Cup competitions this coming weekend.

Wanderers will travel to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on Thursday to play AS Vita in the first preliminary round while Masters Security will leave for Angola on Wednesday for their game on Saturday.

In 2015, Wanderers made a K200,000 donation to Bullets when they participated in the champions league but the People’s Team failed to leave a mark as they exited in the second round