The Lilongwe High Court has acquitted Wyson Zinyemba Soko of cashgate related charges.

High Court Judge Esmie Chombo on Tuesday overturned the conviction of Soko on charges of theft and money laundering.

In 2015, resident magistrate Patrick Chirwa sentenced Soko to three and half years on the first count of theft and four years on the second count of money laundering.

Soko was found guilty and convicted after the court found that he was paid K40.9 million through his company Watipaso General Dealers from the Ministry of Tourism vote when the company had no contract with government, as testified by various government officials during trial.

However, Soko appealed against the ruling leading to his acquittal. He also challenged the decision to have his property confiscated by the state.

Businessmen and government workers connived to loot billions of taxpayers’ money at capital hill in a scandal commonly known as cashgate.