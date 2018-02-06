The High Court in Lilongwe has today Tuesday acquitted cash gate convict Wyson Dzinyemba Soko on the count of theft eventually freeing him from a seven year jail term.

Dzinyemba Soko, former deputy director of youth Malawi Congress Party (MCP) was slapped seven years jail sentence in January 2015 on two counts.

Senior resident magistrate Patrick Chirwa sentenced Soko to three and half years on the first count of theft and four years on the second count of money laundering.

Soko protested the sentence and he appealed the case.

In her ruling today, Judge Esmie Chombo scrapped off the charges of the first count.

Judge Chombo maintained a four year custodial sentence for man laundering which was granted by a magistrate court but Soko will be freed as the period has now elapsed.

Meanwhile court now is processing papers to release Soko.