Luk 14:16-18 “But he said to him, “A certain man made a great supper, and he invited many people. He sent out his servant at supper time to tell those who were invited, ‘Come, for everything is ready now.’ They all as one began to make excuses. “The first said to him, ‘I have bought a field, and I must go and see it. Please have me excused.”

If you want to do anything and you need to work with other people, one important rule is that you should avoid people that always give excuses. People who always give excuses are not fit to be part of whatever you want to achieve.

They will waste your time and resources. They will give you false hopes but wont achieve much. Instead find the people that may not be skilled but are willing. The willing person with less skill achieves far much better than a skilled person who is not willing.

In the opening scripture, those who were deserving started giving excuses after being invited and the owner made a very surprising decision but helped him achieve his goal easily. Luk 14:21-23 “That servant came, and told his lord these things.

Then the master of the house, being angry, said to his servant, ‘Go out quickly into the streets and lanes of the city, and bring in the poor, maimed, blind, and lame.’

“The servant said, ‘Lord, it is done as you commanded, and there is still room.’ “The lord said to the servant, ‘Go out into the highways and hedges, and compel them to come in, that my house may be filled.”

fter abandoning the deserving people who had given excuses, the owner commanded that the workers should bring in the less deserving ones. It was these non deserving who made him fulfil his purpose. And these never took him long time to find and they never gave excuses.

Brothers and sisters, I accept that we sometimes need skilled people and those with experience to help us achieve our goals in life. But such people may sometimes be the cause of problems in whatever they are doing.

They may think they are too big for whever you are doing. So its good to abandon them and use the less skilled but willing ones and achieve great success in life.

Additional scripture: 1Cor 1:28 “And God chose the lowly of the world, and the despised, what is considered to be nothing, to bring to nothing what is considered to be something”

Confession

I am achieving my goals with the willing and winning team. In Jesus Name. Amen

+265888 326247