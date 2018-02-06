The Dowa District Council has hailed a local Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) called “There is Hope” for its initiative of training the youths of the district in vocational skills.

The council says this is in line with the District Development Plan (DDP) that seeks to have its youths acquire vocational skills so that they help in the development of the district in particular and the nation in general.

The council’s District Social Welfare Officer Frank Damalekani made the remarks Friday at the school’s campus located in Dzaleka camp in the district when he presented certificates to 45 graduates who have attained various vocational skills in bricklaying, carpentry and tailoring.

Damalekani advised the graduates to stand up to the challenge they will face, be creative and of high integrity since they are coming from an institution which emphasizes on Christian values.

He asked them not to wait for government, institutions and companies or someone to help them but start using the tools they have received to do something saying God would multiply the little they have if they take a step forward.

The officer urged the students not to be labelled as liars but to be different and be honest to their customers, proving to the outside world that they are coming from an institution which has imparted Christian values in them.

He appealed to other NGOs wishing to start offering vocational skills trainings in the district to do so through the council so that many Dowa youths should get enrolled for them to contribute positively to the development of the district.

In her remarks, one of the graduating students Alice Chafukira encouraged fellow graduates to lead by example so that the knowledge gained should be productive to their families, communities and the whole district.

Chafukira asked the authorities to consider increasing the intake of students saying needy youths want to join the institution which offers skills trainings almost for free, but are being prevented due to limited places at the college.

The 45 graduates went away with certificates and start up tools such as planes, irons and scissors among others according to their courses.

Government is also putting vocational skills trainings at the core of its agenda as the country wants to make the youth job creators and not only seekers.

There is Hope is a local NGO established by Innocent Magambi, a Burundian national who has lived in refugees camps for 27 years.