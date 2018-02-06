Be Forward Wanderers attacker Jabulani Linje has signed a two year deal with Japan’s Y. S. C. C Yokohama, which currently plays in J3 of Japan Professional Football League.

The news was confirmed by Wanderers’ official website on Tuesday morning.

“Jabulani Linje, a member of a Malawian professional soccer team, Be Forward Wanderers Football Club, has been slated to transfer to Yokohama Sports & Culture Club (Y. S. C. C Yokohama) currently in J3 (the 3rd division of Japan Professional Football League) from 2018 season. This will make him the first ever Malawian to play in J-League,” part of the statement reads.

And commenting on the development, the former Civil Sporting Club player said:” I am delighted to have been accepted as member of Y. S. C. C Yokohama. It is a great honor to become the first

Malawian to play in a J-League club. I will do my very best to help Y. S. C. C Yokohama win a place in J2 and become a player who can inspire the dreams of children in Malawi.

Supporters, thank you very much for welcoming me,” he told the club’s official website.

According to the statement, the Japanese club will hold a press briefing to officially announce Linje’s arrival.

This opportunity for Linje came when he traveled to Japan alongside Precious Msosa for trials in December last year.

Previously, Joseph Kamwendo and Peter Wadabwa were also invited to attend trials in Japan.