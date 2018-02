Malawi Police in central region tobacco growing district of Kasungu are investigating a 32 year old Chilanga Estate based man and an employee of Alliance One Tobacco Limited, Kondwani Kasewe of Kafwafwa Village, Traditional Authority…

The post Malawi Police investigating after Kasungu man stabs himself to showcase magic appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link