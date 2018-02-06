First Grade Magistrate Court in Rumphi Friday sentenced a 22 year-old man to 14 years imprisonment with hard labour (IHL) for robbing a Dutch National property worth K8million.

The court heard that in December 2014, the suspect, Kingsley Kondowe, shot the proprietor of Chitimba Beach Resort, Eddie Peter, on the chest, severely beat his wife and went away with 5000 United States Dollars (over MK3.6 million) and K200, 000 cash, a Canon camera, an iPod and a flashlight.

Kondowe was identified by Peter’s wife, Carmen Geurtjens, as the one who had pointed a gun at her during the robbery.

The court further heard that the accused fled to Lilongwe where he was arrested after four years on the run and was charged with the offence of armed robbery contrary to Section 301 of the Penal Code.

Police Prosecutor Maurice Chimseu said the victim was shot on the chest and spent a lot of money to recover since he went to his homeland to seek medical treatment.

“Robbery is one of the terrible crimes because it involves people who are well prepared, therefore, it poses a threat to the victims of such incidences,” Chimseu said.

He further said property and money stolen during the robbery were not recovered, hence his plea for a stiffer punishment for Kondowe to deter the would-be offenders from committing similar offences.

“The suspect planned to commit the offence, hence he went to the site well equipped, injured the victim and went away with assorted items worth millions of Kwacha,” Chimseu said.

Magistrate Cuthbert Phiri agreed with the prosecution’s observations and slapped the accused with 14 years IHL.

Kondowe hails from Bogolo Village in Traditional Authority Mwamlowe in Rumphi District.