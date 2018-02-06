



Be Forward Wanderers board of trustees chairperson Rashid ‘Rashy’ Gaffar has told the team’s newly-elected main supporters committee to be resourceful by generating income for the team.

He said this after the supporters elections held in Blantyre on Sunday where Mervin Nkunika was elected chairperson.

The Nomads’ trustees head also said he does not expect the new committee to be benefiting from the team’s gate-collection shares as was the case in the recent past when they used to get 12 percent.

“Be resourceful. As supporters, you are supposed to come up with ways of generating income for the team and not the other way round.

“That’s what it means to be a true supporter who has passion for the team,” he said.

In an interview yesterday, Nkunika said as a committee they will launch several fundraising initiatives.

“As a committee, we have agreed to be contributing K20 000 to K30 000 a month towards business initiatives whose proceeds will be channelled to the team. That will be the first step.

“Among other things, we will be involved in selling merchandise like scarves, T-shirts, bangles and caps. On match days, we will also be selling mineral water,” he said.

The new Nomads supporters boss also thanked the team’s fans for entrusting him with the task of leading them.

“I would like us to join hands and advance the interests of the team as one family,” said Nkunika.

During the polls, Witness Kanyemba was elected vice-chairperson while Dines Chitsulo is the second vice-chairperson.

The new secretary is Samuel Mponda and he will be deputised by Charles Andrew. Rahim Latif and Master Wazigayo were ushered in as treasurer and vice-treasurer, respectively.

Committee members are Judith Mathumula, Mervis Kabuthu, Anthony Chawanda, Sam Chiwaya and Innocent James. n

