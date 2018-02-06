After the club successfully held supporters elections on Sunday, Be Forward Wanderers Board of Trustees Chairman Rashid Gaffar has announced the date for main executive committee polls.

Speaking in the aftermath of Mervin Nkunika’s victory as supporters chairman, Gaffar said people interested in vying for positions in the main executive committee are now free to start campaigning.

“We will have the polls on 25 February 2018. I would like to urge those who are interested in various positions to start campaigning. The campaign period is now open,” he said.

As per Wanderers’ constitution, both supporters and main executive polls are held after every two years.

The current interim Chairman Gift Mkandawire, who took over after the death of George Chamangwana, is likely to contest for the position.

However, General Secretary Mike Butao is yet to confirm whether he will contest or not.