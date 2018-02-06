Musician Lucius Banda who rose to fame through criticism of vices among politicians especially stealing, is being accused of stealing as well.

In a Facebook post that has gone viral, one Sam Smith Silumbu accuses the Balaka North Member of Parliament of failing to honour a payment amounting to K800,000.

Silumbu says he entered into a partnership with the musician after Banda had complained that people were forging tickets to enter his shows.

Silumbu claims he assisted Banda with a system that would make sure that the tickets are well secured that they cannot be forged. He claims he did it for no huge profit.

However, matters turned round when after he rendered the service to Banda, the self-acclaimed soldier of the poor defaulted on payment with almost a million Kwacha about to be paid.

Banda promised to settle the debt by the end of May, 2017 yet when the time came, he pushed the dates to June 2017.

In June, Banda also failed to meet his obligation and started playing hide and seek with Silumbu.

Silumbu claims he talked to some lawyers but it has all been in vain as none of them seemed interested to take Banda on board.

The words below are verbatim of Silumbu’s post:

GOOD MORNING LUCIOUS BANDA,MP.

I write this not to tarnish your image but to remind you that you Owe me MKW 800,000. From the look of things, it seems you think am begging you. Let me remind you abit since you have forgotten where we are coming from. You were always complaining on your platforms that people make fake tickets for your music concerts. I felt very bad with such developments knowing that you invest alot of money to organise such functions. As a biggest supporter of your Music, I decided to come up with a solution to help you deal with this problem. I spent two months jumping from one technological company to another looking for technology so that your ticketing system is secured. I spent 5.5 Million Malawi kwacha to make your system and cards. I spent 500,000 Malawi kwacha to send your goods from China to Malawi. I took you as a brother in all this deal. I did not charge you millions as profit. I added 750,000 as my labour plus running costs. Let me also remind you that we agreed payment on delivery last year in May, 2017. You came with an excuse when goods arrived in Malawi and promised to pay after Kenyatta Shows in June, 2017. After Kenyatta function, you came with another excuse that you made losses and payment will be made June end, 2017. June end you complained that you did mot have money. To make it short, You have not been honest with me.

I know you also have financial problems but your responses and feedback have been very bad. Let me also remind you that I have used all possible legal means so that we settle this matter as brothers but you end up take me as your Enemy. No Honourable, am not your Enemy, am simply asking what you owe me. I have contacted several lawyers in town but it seems you are too connected and all these lawyers arw your friends hence they can not handle this business. I have tried to talk with your business partner Wendy Harawa but it seems am squeezing her too much. I have tried to talk with your son John Banda but it seems am troubling him. It was not my wish to come here and wrie this but your altitude has caused me to do so. The last time you answered my messages was on 19th January, 2018. I contacted you on 25th Jan, 2018 but no response. I contacted you on 3rd feb, 2018 but no response. I have told you many times tha I used a commercial loan to supply you this service and have paid huge interest but you seem not bothered. I closed my business last year in July but you seem not bothered. I am not asking this money so that I buy Pizza or go to KFC, this money is going direct to those I owe them money. I have made so many enemies because of this business but I still gave you time to make payment. I know you are busy preparing for 2019 Elections now but I humbly ask you to spare time and make this payment. I dont have anything bad against you.

I have used all means to address you as a public figure but you think am too docile. I even asked you to discuss with those I owe them money so that we make it fair but you did not say anything. It is my hope that this message will find you in peace. It seems you are not seeing my messages on whatsApp hence I have decided you communicate with you using this platform.

Let me also wish you all the best as you are busy campaigning to become Malawian President in 2019. You have my Full support and You can make a very good president. Your reputation is very good beyond doubt.