



Nyasa Big Bullets’ versatile defender, Emanuel Zoya, has, after three weeks of trials, failed to make the grade at Zambia’s Super Division side, Red Arrows.

The Lusaka-based army team’s spokesperson, Miko Kalimbwe, confirmed in a telephone interview that Zoya did not fit in Coach Honor Janza’s recruitment plan.

“The quota we had for foreigners was for two strikers, a midfielder and a centre-back. So, the coaching panel saw it fit to go for a natural centre-back.

“Nevertheless, Zoya is a fantastic player. He did well during the trials and we are trying to see if we can create an additional slot for him. He has not been discarded as some people are putting it. If we cannot find space for him, then we will get him another team,” Kalimbwe said.

Last week, reports indicated that the 2017 Best Super League Defender had passed the trials with the army team in Lusaka.

However, Arrows did not include Zoya’s name on their Facebook page over the weekend when giving updates on the trials.

“After two weeks of intensive training at Red Arrows FC, the following are the player-in and player-out status,” reads the post in part.

“Take note that all the new players will be officially unveiled at a date to be announced soon at the Red Arrows FC secretariat, in Lusaka. Good weekend to you all.”

The 12 successful players on the final list include Tanzanians, Kenyans and Ugandans. Arrows have also loaned out some players.

Bullets Chief Executive Officer, Fleetwood Haiya, said he was not aware of the outcome of Zoya’s trials.

“We haven’t received any communication from the team. Allow me to find out first then I will come back to you with detailed information,” Haiya said.

Zoya was not available for a comment but he was part of Bullets’ squad that played friendlies against Be Forward Wanderers and Masters Security at Bingu National Stadium over the weekend.

Last week, the former Civo United captain expressed optimism that he would sign for Arrows, adding that he was back home while waiting for Bullets and the Lusaka side to agree on the transfer fee.

Last season, Zoya scored six goals in the TNM Super League.





Source link