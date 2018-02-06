LILONGWE (Malawian Watchdog)—Embattled Speaker of Parliament who is also deputy president of the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) is reportedly scared to seek fresh mandate as deputy president of the party when the party holds a an elective convention this April in Mzuzu.

According to our source, Msowoya has been told by his inner circle that the chance of him winning at the convention in case he contest is very negligible as delegates at the convention are preferring his main challenger Sidik Mia to him.

Recently, MCP lawmakers who form part of the delegates at the convention unanimously endorsed Sidik Mia on the position of the party Vice President.

“We will support him to become party vice president because he is an asset as compared to Msowoya who has proved beyond reasonable doubt that he is a liability,” said party’s director of elections Maxwell Thyolera on Zodiak’s insight program hosted by Temweka Ndanga recently.

“We voted for him (Msowoya) to become Speaker of Parliament but little did we know that he would a thorn in the flesh. Instead of promoting the party, he is destroying it and we can’t repeat the same mistake,” Thyolera charged.

Thyolera as collaborated by another lawmaker Chilondora said MCP lawmakers want Chakwera to continue to be president of the party and Mia as vice president as these two have shown transformational and servant leadership.

“These two will go unopposed and they will just waste their time and resources if people come to dare compete against them, they will suffer a resounding defeat,” said another senior MCP official on condition of anonymity.

MCP is set for convention this April at Mary Mount secondary school in the beautiful evergreen city of Mzuzu.