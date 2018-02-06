



Simba Ladies Hockey side is on the verge of sealing a sponsorship deal with Capital Oil Refining Industries (Cori) through its Kukoma cooking oil brand.

This follows negotiations between the two parties which culminated in Kukoma co-sponsoring the team’s recent trip to Zambia for friendly matches.

Simba’s captain Trinity Chilembwe said the sponsorship was agreed in principle and it will be unveiled before the hockey season starts in April.

“Cori, through their Kukoma cooking oil brand, agreed to sponsor us next season regardless of the results in Zambia.

“We travelled to Zambia well aware that we will lose but we went there to learn and gain exposure,” she said.

However, Chilembwe could not be drawn to divulge the sponsorship package.

“It will be premature to disclose the package now, but what I can say is that it will be enough to help us prepare and fulfil our fixtures. Obviously, it will include other incentives as well,” she said.

Chilembwe also thanked Omega Beverages, Fabs Beverages, Justice Zione Ntaba, Rashid ‘Rashy’ Gaffar and Henry Mereka of Malawi National Council of Sports (MNCS) for supporting the team.

On her part, Cori sponsorship coordinator Violet Kapolo said management will meet soon to finalise the sponsorship details.

“As I said earlier, our directors [Ameen and Shiraz Karim] are passionate about hockey because they used to play for Mpingwe Hockey Club some years back, so the sponsorship is meant to give back to the community as well as support their childhood sport,” she said.

Simba lost all their games in Zambia last weekend. They lost to Sharks 20-0 on Saturday and went down to the same team 41-0 on Sunday. They also lost to Zambia Under-18 on two occasions by 10-1 margins.

Cori, through Kukoma cooking oil, also sponsor netball giants Kukoma Diamonds. n

The post Simba close in on Kukoma deal appeared first on The Nation Online.





