A 41 year old man has set himself ablaze in Chitipa District after raping his own biological mother aged 72, faceofmalawi can reveal.

The suspect now deceased identified as Alinane Nyondo is said to have raped his mother when she went out to answer the call of nature on Saturday night.

Police in Chitipa have confirmed of the development in an interview with Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS).

According to the police, Nyondo followed his mother and pulled down a ‘Chitenje’ cloth and forced himself on top of his mother.

“The victim shouted for help and his husband responded positively only to be welcomed by brawls from his son,” he said.

Nyondo later locked himself in the house and set ablaze the house leading to serious burns that caused his death.

Nyondo’s father sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Chitipa District Hospital.

The deceased hails from Chiwelewele village, Traditional Authority (TA) Mwaulambya in Chitipa district.