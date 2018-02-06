



Cashgate cases prosecutor Kamudoni Nyasulu has said the investigative authorities in South Africa have expressed their willingness to hunt down run-away 2013 Malawi Defence Force (MDF) Cashgate suspect Alexander Banda.

Banda, owner of Thuso Group, is one of the accused persons in the ZAR30 million and K920 million suspicious ammunition deal involving former Malawi Defence Force (MDF) commander Henry Odillo, his then deputy Clement Kafuwa, former accountant general David Kandoje and Ganizani Kuchombo.

In 2016, judge Redson Kapindu ruled that Banda should be tried separately from the other accused since he was not showing up in court.

In a fresh application that the ACB has made on Banda, Nyasulu said South African authorities have offered to start giving assistance but they want to see a copy of the 2016 trial severance ruling.

“We, therefore, request and pray for the ruling that you made on October 6 2016 so that we can send [it to] our counterparts in South Africa for their assistance,” Nyasulu said.

Kapindu, however, said the perfected version of the ruling might be available after sometime since the ruling is still in hand written form.

This far, the court has sat for 19 days and two State witnesses have been paraded in the case. One of the suspects, former MDF accountant Nelson Kauwa Banda, died.

In the case, Odillo and others are suspected to have conspired to use public office to the advantage of late Kauwa Banda, Alexander Banda and Ganizani Kuchombo who in 2013 were trading as South African-based Thuso Group.

Businessman Limumba Karim, another suspect in the K2.4 billion Cashgate case involving former budget director Paul Mphwiyo, is also at large.





Source link