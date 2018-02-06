Another upcoming hip-hop artist by the name Born Chriss has also faced an arrest because of his song insulting and beefing female artist by the name of Kwin B.

Reports reaching this publication indicate that Born Chriss will appear in court today Tuesday, 6th February after spending 4 days in cooler at Manase Police Unit where his victim also resides.

This comes a few weeks after police took Chavura because of his controversial song titled ‘rape’ which was deemed as encouraging rape and abuse towards girls and women.

Chavura`s rape song had sparkled debate on social media thereby prompting some organizations who fight for girls and women rights to push for Chavura`s arrest.

Chavura was since given bail on January after spending a week in police custody in Lilongwe.