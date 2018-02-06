A woman who was newly-single decided to celebrate the end of her marriage by throwing a party and her friends all turned up wearing their wedding dresses.

A-36-year-old Nicole Niesner from Saskatchewan, Canada, asked her friends to come and party with her to mark a fresh start in her life.

However, what she didn’t count on was her close friends arriving in their own wedding dresses but when she saw them all gowned up she promptly dug her out the dress she wore walking down the aisle.

After suggesting she should mark the end of her marriage with a celebratory party, Nicole’s best friend then took control and made sure attendees got the memo to wear their own bridal dresses.

Nicole told Canadian Media: ‘When I opened the door all of my friends had brought their wedding dresses, it was so fun.

‘I had no idea that this was the plan so I went into my storage room and dug my dress out.

‘We all helped each other get dressed, danced around, took some pictures and reminisced about our weddings, children, families, and friends.’

The divorced mother is now looking forward to her single life and ‘turning a negative into a positive.

She added: ‘Divorce is devastating, no matter what the reason is for it – it’s a very painful process.

‘The party wasn’t celebrating the divorce necessarily, it was about friendship and supporting me starting my new chapter.’

I felt so happy, I felt loved. There is nothing more uplifting than being surrounded by close friends who support you no matter what.

Nicole came up with the idea for celebrating her divorce after seeing similar parties online.

Nicole said: ‘I had come across divorce parties on the internet and thought, hey, why not celebrate!

‘I mentioned it to my friend and she took control and planned the party with some