



Mist surrounds Nyasa Big Bullets defender Emmanuel Zoya’s transfer to Red Arrows Football Club as the Zambian outfit has not yet made an offer to the People’s Team.

Despite reports that the left-back impressed during trials, Zoya’s name does not appear on the list of 12 new players which the club posted on its official Facebook page.

In an interview on Sunday, Bullets chief executive officer Fleetwood Haiya said Arrows have not yet asked for transfer negotiations.

“They haven’t told us anything on whether he passed the trials or not. So, we are not sure if they will sign him or not.

“Nonetheless, he is still our player and we would love to continue having him,” he said.

There were reports that Bullets had put a K25 million transfer tag on the defender, a fee which reportedly put off Red Arrows.

But Haiya described the reports as fake insisting “we didn’t set any transfer fee because there have never been any negotiations.”

Efforts to get a comment from Arrows proved futile yesterday.

On his part, Zoya said he agreed personal terms with Arrows but admitted that the transfer hinges on the two clubs agreeing on transfer terms.

“They have offered me a good package, I can’t complain at all. I am just waiting for the two clubs to agree on the transfer fee then we shall see what the future holds,” he said.

On his name missing from the list of Arrows new players, Zoya, who featured in Bullets friendly match 2-0 win over Masters Security on Sunday, said he was not bothered.

He said he feels that the club seriously wants him and would create space for him.

Arrows are based in Lusaka and play in the Zambia top league known as MTN Super Division. They are sponsored by the Zambian Air Force. n

The post Zambian club yet to approach BB on Zoya appeared first on The Nation Online.





