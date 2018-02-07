A seven year old, David Majawa fell into the well and drowned while playing with his kite at Zingwa village in Lilongwe.

Lilongwe Police Spokesperson, Kingsley Dandaula told Malawi News Agency (Mana) that Evelesi Banet who is the mother of the deceased report the accident to police.

“The deceased was playing with his kite where he fell into the well he was seen by a mentally challenged person who tried to inform the people around but because of his status he was not taken seriously,” said Dandaula.

He further said that after a mentally challenged person insisted people went to the well and find the deceased in the well effort were made to rescue the child but it was already too late.

Therefore the deceased body was taken to Kamuzu Central Hospital where he pronounced dead due to suffocation.

David Majawa (deceased) who was in standard one at Chilota primary school hails from Zingwa Village in the area of Traditional Authority Mazengela in Lilongwe.

Police has subsequently urged parents and guardians to look after their children and that they should cover their surrounding wells to prevent such incident.