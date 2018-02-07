



Nyasa Big Bullets have given K500 000 each to Be Forward Wanderers and Master Security FC for their participation in Confederation of African Football (CAF) club competitions.

Making the donation to Wanderers general secretary Mike Butao and Masters representative Mervin Mbweza in Blantyre yesterday, Bullets chief executive officer Fleetwood Haiya said they thought it wise to help their counterparts ahead of preliminary round matches of CAF Champions League in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and CAF Confederation Cup in Angola, respectively.

The donation comes a few days after Bullets engaged Wanderers and Masters in fundraising friendly matches at the Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe last weekend. Bullets lost 0-2 to the Nomads before beating Masters by the same margin.

“Much as we play on opposite sides of the pitch, these two teams will carry the country’s flag at the continental competitions and it is important for us to support them financially, physically and psychologically,” Haiya said.

“Wanderers are our biggest rivals but we work hand-in-hand off the pitch. We remember they also helped us when we took part in the same tournament a few years ago and they had a hand in our recent fundraising match for our goalkeeper Vincent Gona. We are one football family and our only difference is the colours.”

On his part, Butao appreciated Bullets’ kind gesture, saying it will go a long way in helping Wanderers meet its financial obligations on the international stage.

“We have come a long way with Bullets and we are always there for each other. We are happy that the hostile relationship that we had previously is now history. We are humbled with this donation and we will try our best to make the nation proud,” he said.

Masters representative Mervin Mbweza said: “We do not take Bullets’ kind gesture for granted. We appreciate their assistance and we will do our best not to be mere tourists at the continental competition.”

Wanderers are expected to leave for the DRC tomorrow ahead of their tie against AS Vita on Sunday while Masters are scheduled to depart this afternoon for Angola to take on Atletico Petroleos de Luanda this Saturday.

The post BB give Nomads, Masters K1m for CAF tourneys appeared first on The Nation Online.





Source link