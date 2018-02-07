Jafalie Chande has been left out of the Be Forward Wanderers squad to travel to Democratic Republic of Congo for the club’s CAF Champions League encounter with AS Vita.

The Nomads on Tuesday released the final squad and conspicuously missing on the list is former Nyasa Big Bullets player Chande.

Nomads coach Yasin Osman has also dropped striker Khumbo Nga’mbi.

Commenting on this, general secretary of the club Mike Butao said there is nothing wrong with Chande and all other players left behind.

“We are operating on a very tight budget and that is why some wonderfully talented players are being left behind. But let us all wish our boys the best and trust them to deliver in DRC,” said Butao.

Reports show that Chande was not part of Wanderers’ preparations and he was not attending training.

The Nomads will on Thursday leave for DRC where they will play AS Vita on Sunday.

The full 19 man squad:

Goalkeepers: Richard Chipuwa and William Thole.

Defenders: Harry Nyirenda, Lucky Malata, Stanely Sanudi, Ted Sumani, Francis Mulimbika, Peter Cholopi and Dennis Chembezi.

Midfielders: Joseph Kamwendo, Alfred Manyozo jnr, Blessings Tembo, Felix Zulu, Precious Sambani, Rafiq Namwera, Yamikani Chester, Dan Kumwenda.

Strikers: Esau Kanyenda and Peter Wadabwa.