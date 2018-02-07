A 22-year-old man has been arrested by police in Chikwawa after he demanded to have pubic hair of a 30-year-old albino as per his witchdoctor`s instruction to heal his sick wife.

Police arrested Ephraim Thomas on February 1 after he committed the offence in 2014 and since then he had been on the run.

The suspect had in that year asked a 30-year-old woman with albinism in the village of Zalera, sub-Traditional Authority Ndakwera that he wanted her pubic hair to cure his sick wife as he was told by his witchdoctor.

However, the albino woman refused and that made the suspect to intimidate her while threatening that he would try all means in order to have the woman`s pubic hair.

The woman reported the matter to authorities and that prompted the suspect to flee to Mozambique.

Early this year, Thomas returned home and ended in in the hands of police.

He has since been charged with conduct likely to cause a breach of peace and he is expected to appear in court soon.

He comes from Zalera village in the area of sub-traditional Ndakwera in the same district.