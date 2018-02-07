Umodzi Party (UP) President Professor John Chisi is scheduled to hold a meeting with the youths on Thursday next week at Limbe diagnostic clinic in the commercial capital Blantyre.

The meeting was scheduled for today but due to some other engagement Chisi shifted the meeting to next week Thursday.

“I had planned to meet with young people from Facebook tomorrow, Wednesday 7th February following constant requests to meet with me. The purpose was 1. To accommodate those who have been requesting meetings 2. Hold a question-answer session to address some of the burning questions most of you have on Umodzi party, my political ideology etc.

“Unfortunately, I have to be away tomorrow. I am therefore rescheduling the meeting to next week, Thursday 15th February at 1:30 pm. May all those who made communication to come take note of the changes,” wrote Chisi on his official facebook page.

Chisi who is now dying with the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) recently made headlines on the social media with his attacks against the main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) under Dr. Lazarus Chakwera describing him undemocratic.

The remarks attracted debate on the social media with others blasting Chisi.