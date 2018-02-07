One of the Civil Society Organizations (NGOs) in the country, Forum for National Development (FND) has demanded for an apology from Mulanje South Member of Parliament Bon Kalindo over the remarks he made in the National Assembly.

On Monday afternoon Kalindo, popularly known as Winiko called for the killing of Charcoal burners accusing them of destroying the country through wanton cutting down of trees.

Kalindo also accused politicians of conniving with Charcoal burners in the cutting down of trees resulting to climate change.

“Mr. Speaker, Charcoal burners must be killed because they are the ones destroying this country due to their aimlessly cutting down of trees which results in drought. If given a chance to kill them I will be on the forefront,” said Kalindo.

Speaking in an interview with Capital fm radio FND Chairperson Bright Kampaundi expressed shock over Kalindo’s remarks, saying it’s unlawful to kill one another.

Kampaundi said everyone in Malawi has the right to life as provided in the constitution of the country.