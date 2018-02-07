Prov 15:22 “Plans fail for lack of counsel, but with many advisers they succeed.”

Planning is very important. God Himself has plans (Jer 29:11). Even when creating the World, He had a plan. He also expects all His children to plan

. Actually planning shows us that we have faith in God. However what matters a lot is that our plan should be developed after consulting the advisers. For Believers, we have our biggest advisor who is the Holy Spirit.

Psalm 127:1 “Except the Lord build the house, they labour in vain that build it”. It is possible to build something which God hasn’t endorsed it. Sometimes man can have very good plan and can execute it and feels that the plan has been successful.

People may even admire them. However if God is not in the plan it is failure before God. Any success which is not recognized as such by God is a failure. Any success without God is a failure.

The father gave us His Spirit to be our ever present counselor whom we can consult whenever we want to plan for our life. John 14:26 “But the Counselor, the Holy Spirit–the Father will send Him in My name–will teach you all things and remind you of everything I have told you.”

When we consult the Holy Spirit in our plans, we are committing them to God and such plans are going to be established even if they look very big beyond you. Proverbs 16:3 “Commit to the Lord whatever you do,and he will establish your plans.”

When we consult the Holy Spirit, He shows us the purpose of the Father on our life. All plans of man should conform to the purpose of God because at the end of it all, it is the purpose of God that prevails Proverbs 19: 21 “Many are the plans in a person’s heart, but it is the Lord’s purpose that prevails”

Paul at one of his journeys was planning to minister in Asia, However the master planner cancelled this initial plan and advised Him to plan for Macedonia. Acts 16:6-10 “Paul and his companions traveled throughout the region of Phrygia and Galatia, having been kept by the Holy Spirit from preaching the word in the province of Asia.

When they came to the border of Mysia, they tried to enter Bithynia, but the Spirit of Jesus would not allow them to. So they passed by Mysia and went down to Troas. During the night Paul had a vision of a man of Macedonia standing and begging him, “Come over to Macedonia and help us.”

After Paul had seen the vision, we got ready at once to leave for Macedonia, concluding that God had called us to preach the gospel to them.”

Therefore always ask the Holy Spirit for excellent counsel when planning. Your plans will turn out to be a success always. Talk to Him right now and is listening. Is right there in you.

Prayer

Thank you Father for the Holy Spirit who helps me and gives me good counsel in life. He is my very present Help when I am planning and with Him, I can never make plans outside your purpose for my life. In Jesus Name.Amen.

