Singer and guitarist Ernest Ikwanga, of the ‘Chisekese’ fame, and Mbanaye Band on Saturday performed at Madsoc Theatre in Lilongwe, where they shared the stage with Lulu during a show dubbed All About Guitars.

Ikwanga and Mbanaye also used the concert, which attracted an impressive audience, as a warm up for the Sauti za Busara Festival in Tanzania.

The two were expected to leave the country yesterday by road to Zanzibar, ahead of their performances this coming weekend.

The festival will run from February 8 to 11.

“It feels good to perform with my long time friend Lulu and Mbanaye. It was a thrilling night and I enjoyed every moment as well as the support. This is a warm-up for Sauti za Busara Festival and we are happy we gave people a feel of what we are going to do,” Ikwanga said.

He added that Sauti za Busara was a big platform and that he was looking forward to doing his best while flying the country’s flag with Mbanaye.

“I can’t wait to get on that big stage and show what Malawi is made of. I am leaving with my band on Tuesday and this is because we are driving but I am performing on Saturday evening,” Ikwanga said.

On the concert, which saw them showcasing their skills on the guitar, Ikwanga said he had been dreaming of having such shows for a long time.

“It was a great show. Lulu was good; so was Mbanaye. Me and Lulu have come a long way and, so, it was all about showing our skills. Again we, as guitarists, need time to meet and share experiences with our audience.

“We want to have more of such concerts. We should bring back those good old days when people used to appreciate the instruments and sounds of the likes of Kalimba and Makasu,” Ikwanga said.

Lulu described the concert as a perfect opportunity, saying he had fun.

“It was fun. It has been a while since I played with Ernest. We started together before going separate ways. So, it was a blessing performing with him tonight. This year, there will be more work than resting. We will do such shows but also look at the other side of the coin,” he said.

During the concert, Lulu spared some time to perform his new romantic song ‘Sendera’.

The artist said recently that the song was a February gift to people.

“Through this song, I want to let people know that, sometimes, you don’t need much but just appreciate how your loved one is dressing; it means a lot. We don’t need to compromise on this,” Lulu said.

The official video and audio of the song was expected to be premiered yesterday.

Erik Paliani, who is one of the finest guitarists in the country and worked with the late Hugh Masekela, said he was impressed with the concert.

“I am happy. I didn’t come to play but to enjoy the concert as a fan. It was good seeing the guys playing guitars. I enjoyed it and big up to Lulu and Ernest; it was beautiful,” Paliani said.

Some of the notable artists who were present during the concert include Faith Mussa, Q Malewezi and Neil Nayah.