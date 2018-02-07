A 25 year old man is in Police custody in Ntchisi for allegedly posing as a medical officer.

The suspect has been identified as Arnold Chauluka also known as John China from Chiwengo Village Traditional Authority Kaomba in Kasungu.

The man is alleged to have impersonated a Hospital Attendant at Ntchisi District Hospital days ago before his arrest.

The suspect is also allegedly to have stolen money amounting to MK60, 000 from Airtel agent using tricky means.

“Today he went to withdraw 20,000.00 money again at the same Airtel agent.

“His pin number failed twice and the sim card was blocked,” wrote Dan Mughogho of as it happens.

He added: “When the agent checked messages in the suspect phone, the agent realised that he was the one who was withdrawing money from him by trick.”

The agent reported the matter to police hence the arrest.